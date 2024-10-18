This Is Now The Best Road Rage Dallas Driver Street Fight Ever

Dude popped him so hard his hat said "I'm outta here, bro!" Jumped right off his head. Driving in Dallas, TX is stressful, hell driving about anywhere is stressful. I'd like to think we were past this as a society.

... But I'm glad we're not. This video is amazing.

You ever get that feeling, the one where you wish you would have just stayed in your car. I bet the dude on the left, the one twisting around in circles, was feeling that at about the 7-second mark of this video.

What's the old saying? We've all gotta game plan 'till we get punched in the face by dude in a ski mask on a Dallas expressway.

For this video, we head to the Big D, The Central Expressway on a beautiful fall afternoon. First of all, if I ever get out of my car to fight someone and they jump out wearing a ski mask and no shirt, Imma hop my butt back in the truck. Your boy doesn't subscribe to my way of thinking.

Twitter is absolutely roasting him.

Check out the mask-less guy's form. It's nonexistent. Unless you count the form his hat made when it popped off of his head.

Lesson learned. Don't Road Rage Street Fight in Dallas.

