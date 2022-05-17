This Year’s Strawberry Season Here in East Texas ‘Shortest on Record’

I don't think I've gone consecutive days without cutting up strawberries in over a year. Some days I gotta bust out the knife and strainer twice. My daughters love strawberries, and my wife and I love that they do. A true double threat of red juicy deliciousness and nutrition.

According to WEBMD: "These potent little packages protect your heart, increase HDL (good) cholesterol, lower your blood pressure, and guard against cancer. Packed with vitamins, fiber, and particularly high levels of antioxidants known as polyphenols, strawberries are a sodium-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, low-calorie food."

But due to higher temperatures here in East Texas this year, our strawberry season has been cut much shorter than normal.

“They said it was the shortest on record that they could remember,” said Russ Wallace, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Horticulturist via KLTV.

KLTV caught up with the folks at Tyler Berry Farm, which actually had to open up at the end of April, a full month later than last year. The farm's owners Addie and Marshall Wiggins told them that it's been a different year for them. That the growing season was much shorter and when the berried bloomed they all bloomed at once, making it nearly impossible to pick them all before they went bad.

“We’re finally able to supply what comes out to the farm. So last year whenever they come out to the farm we’d be like ‘I’m sorry we’ve already closed’ and it’s 11 o’clock, noon, but now we can open all day everyday, pretty much 8 to 5 and have enough berries and so that super fun to be able to do that,” said Addie Wiggins, owner Tyler Berry Farm.

