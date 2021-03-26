If you've been struggling to find a COVID-19 vaccination appointment here in East Texas, we've got a big break for you. CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System in Longview has added thousands of appointment slots for their vaccination hub opening next week.

The appointments are only available next Sunday (March 28) and Wednesday (March 31). Due to the recent change in COVID-19 vaccination protocol in the state of Texas, the vaccination appointments are open to anyone over the age of 16.

You must have an appointment in order to be vaccinated on either day, and you can sign up here at vaccinate.christushealth.org. CHRISTUS has not mentioned which vaccines will be offered to those that sign up, however according to the Texas Department of State Health vaccine allocation information, CHRISTUS was set to receive 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

CHRISTUS has listed the following information as what you'll need to keep in mind come your appointment day:

Each person needs their own individual appointment for vaccination. Walk-ins and waitlist appointments are not available.

Please arrive no more than 15 minutes before your appointment. You will be asked to remain in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment time.

Only those being vaccinated can come to the clinic, except for those who need help. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring 1 essential visitor.

Wear loose fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.

Masks are required. Please bring your own mask

Getting your vaccine is a personal choice. This article was written to help out any of you that are interested in getting vaccinated, and I hope you're able to secure your appointment.