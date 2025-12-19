(Tyler, Texas) - Learning the history of your area is a good thing to do. It helps you understand why the town or area is the way it is. It also helps so you'll know how certain things came about.

For instance, Tyler is known for its miles of brick streets. They go around downtown and cover part of the Azalea District area. Those streets were originally laid roughly 90 years ago.

The Brick Streets of Tyler Being Laid

It's always cool to see old time video dictating the past of our East Texas cities. There's not much of it, which I think adds to how special it is to see. The City of Tyler YouTube channel has raw video of the construction of the brick streets of downtown Tyler.

As you can see, the streets were laid literally brick by brick. This was needed because downtown businesses didn't like the fact that their goods were dusty in the summer from the dry dirt roads and those same roads were wet and near impossible to navigate in the winter. It made it hard to deliver goods from the trains.

History of the Brick Streets in Tyler

Those brick streets still take up about 14 miles of roadway in and around downtown Tyler. Sadly, across the United States, these brick streets are disappearing simply because it's not very cost friendly to maintain them. The Tyler Morning Telegraph put together a video with some extra footage of how the brick streets came to be in Tyler.

Tyler's downtown brick streets are a nice piece of charm for the city. Whether you're driving on them, as rough as they may be, or simply walking on them. It's nice to have that bit of history still preserved in the city.

