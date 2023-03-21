TikToker Claims They Booked this Scary Amarillo Airbnb
When it comes to traveling, Airbnb opened a whole new world with places to stay that wasn't a hotel. Soon you could find Airbnbs in almost every city across the country.
A lot of people travel and use Airbnb and one TikToker stayed in Amarillo on her trip, and well, let's just say, I'm pretty sure this TikTok might be a bit exaggerated.
I spent way too much time trying to pinpoint where this Airbnb might have been in Amarillo. I started going crosseyed staring at Google Maps. However, I couldn't find this so-called Airbnb in Amarillo.
Does this dilapidated Airbnb actually exist?
Here are my thoughts on this video. First of all, I'm pretty sure Airbnb would not let this property on their website, however, it's possible that this slipped through the cracks, but highly unlikely.
Second, the first Airbnb renter to pull up to this house would have reported this property in a second.
Third, depending on what neighborhood this alleged Airbnb is in, it could be kept like this to keep those staying in it safe. Again, highly unlikely.
Lastly, it is highly possible this house was either across the street from the Airbnb the user was staying at or down the street and they thought it would make a funny TikTok.
However, if you happen to know this neighborhood and you recognize this house, don't hesitate to let us know. I'm going to keep trying to hunt it down, just to see where this property is located.
In the meantime, enjoy all these beautiful Amarillo Airbnbs.