When it comes to traveling, Airbnb opened a whole new world with places to stay that wasn't a hotel. Soon you could find Airbnbs in almost every city across the country.

Get our free mobile app

A lot of people travel and use Airbnb and one TikToker stayed in Amarillo on her trip, and well, let's just say, I'm pretty sure this TikTok might be a bit exaggerated.

I spent way too much time trying to pinpoint where this Airbnb might have been in Amarillo. I started going crosseyed staring at Google Maps. However, I couldn't find this so-called Airbnb in Amarillo.

Does this dilapidated Airbnb actually exist?

Here are my thoughts on this video. First of all, I'm pretty sure Airbnb would not let this property on their website, however, it's possible that this slipped through the cracks, but highly unlikely.

Second, the first Airbnb renter to pull up to this house would have reported this property in a second.

Third, depending on what neighborhood this alleged Airbnb is in, it could be kept like this to keep those staying in it safe. Again, highly unlikely.

Lastly, it is highly possible this house was either across the street from the Airbnb the user was staying at or down the street and they thought it would make a funny TikTok.

However, if you happen to know this neighborhood and you recognize this house, don't hesitate to let us know. I'm going to keep trying to hunt it down, just to see where this property is located.

In the meantime, enjoy all these beautiful Amarillo Airbnbs.

This Texas Airbnb Has A Full Blown Video Game Arcade Inside Airbnb in Amarillo, Texas that has a video game arcade inside and enough room for a big family and a lot of friends.

One Of Amarillo's Most Expensive Airbnbs Has Some Hidden Amenities One of Amarillo's most expensive Airbnbs is an entire house that can fit 26 people. It even comes with some hidden amenities.

Casa Grande Amarillo Airbnb in Sunset Terrace This cute adobe style Airbnb is a 3 bedroom with 2.5 Baths, two living areas, an office and kitchenette. This sleeps 12 people.

It is located in Sunset Terrace

Fun Fact: It was built by Cal Farley (yes, Boys Ranch Cal Farley)