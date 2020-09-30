Bye, Bye, Summer: The Top 5 East TX Hotel Pools We Wanna Swim In

If it wasn't for stupid COVID-19, we could have gotten our travel on this summer.

I really wanted to go on a vacation with my 9-year-old daughter, Willow in June. I was thinking about maybe hitting up Disney so that she could see "Princess Tiana" up close and personal. I was so obsessed with the thought of making her Disney dreams come true, I had considered forking out thousands of dollars for a Disney cruise on their ship, Wonder. On the Wonder ship, they have a restaurant called Tiana's Place, and it is dedicated to the Disney Movie, Princess & The Frog. The amazing cruise diner has a New Orleans theme, from the food to the music, and even down to having a Second Line. Is this Willow's Disney dream or is it really MINE? (Take a wild guess.)

If I wasn't able to take Willow on the Disney Cruise, I had planned to do the next best thing--head to Disneyland itself. I wanted to save up and get a hotel at the Disney resort, but that would have cost almost just as much as the cruise. I'm not about to pay for all of that with no oceanfront views from the ship deck.

No ma'am!

I just wanna stay at a nice hotel that has a fantastic pool without the arm-and-a-leg-and-a-thigh-bone price tag.

Enter East Texas hotel pools, stage left.

It's like I always say, "A good hotel pool is like a good pair of underwear. It will make you feel breathable, comfortable, and keep your body cool." Actually, I don't say that. Forget that you even heard me say this, it's ridiculous.

Check out these five East Texas hotel pools and tell me they don't make you want to just run and jump in and scream, "Cannonball!"