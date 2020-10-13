Top Ramen Is Searching For A Chief Noodle Officer-Could It Be YOU?

Nissin Foods, the company that makes the Ramen noodle brand Top Ramen, is searching for its first-ever Chief Noodle Officer.

Ooh, now exactly how much money are we talking in pay?

They are springing out the big bucks, giving you a $10,000 salary, plus a 50-year supply of all of your favorite Top Ramen flavors. Right now the flavors are: chicken, shrimp, beef, soy sauce, chili, hot & spicy beef. (My favorite is the chicken one, but the shrimp is a close second fave!)

To enter the contest, they want you to send them a cover letter with no more than 3 to 5 sentences and a pic of your fave ramen dish on one of your social media pages, plus your recipe to TopRamenCNO@citizenrelations.com. Tell them why YOU will be the perfect Chief Noodle Officer candidate!

My daughter loves the way I make her Top Ramen. Here's my recipe.

  • In a medium-sized bowl or plastic container, break up into chunks one Ramen pack of your choice.
  • Fill up the bowl 4/5ths of the way with water.
  • Microwave that sucker for exactly 4 minutes and 30 seconds.
  • Drain the noodles in the sink. Use oven mitts because that bowl is gonna be HOT, heed my warning!
  • Add the seasoning pack to the bowl of noodles along with 1/4 cup of frozen peas and 1/4 cup of frozen corn.
  • Sprinkle in some cheddar cheese that you love (I like Velveeta Original Shreds Cheddar Flavor because it melts easily).
  • If you want to get fancy, you can add some torn up pieces of deli turkey meat (I like Oscar Meyer Cracked Black Pepper Turkey Breast.)
  • Stir everything up and nuke it for 45 more seconds.

Voila! That's the recipe. Enjoy!

