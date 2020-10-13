Top Ramen Is Searching For A Chief Noodle Officer-Could It Be YOU?

Nissin Foods, the company that makes the Ramen noodle brand Top Ramen, is searching for its first-ever Chief Noodle Officer.

Ooh, now exactly how much money are we talking in pay?

They are springing out the big bucks, giving you a $10,000 salary, plus a 50-year supply of all of your favorite Top Ramen flavors. Right now the flavors are: chicken, shrimp, beef, soy sauce, chili, hot & spicy beef. (My favorite is the chicken one, but the shrimp is a close second fave!)

To enter the contest, they want you to send them a cover letter with no more than 3 to 5 sentences and a pic of your fave ramen dish on one of your social media pages, plus your recipe to TopRamenCNO@citizenrelations.com. Tell them why YOU will be the perfect Chief Noodle Officer candidate!

My daughter loves the way I make her Top Ramen. Here's my recipe.

In a medium-sized bowl or plastic container, break up into chunks one Ramen pack of your choice.

Fill up the bowl 4/5ths of the way with water.

Microwave that sucker for exactly 4 minutes and 30 seconds.

Drain the noodles in the sink. Use oven mitts because that bowl is gonna be HOT, heed my warning!

Add the seasoning pack to the bowl of noodles along with 1/4 cup of frozen peas and 1/4 cup of frozen corn.

Sprinkle in some cheddar cheese that you love (I like Velveeta Original Shreds Cheddar Flavor because it melts easily).

If you want to get fancy, you can add some torn up pieces of deli turkey meat (I like Oscar Meyer Cracked Black Pepper Turkey Breast.)

Stir everything up and nuke it for 45 more seconds.

Voila! That's the recipe. Enjoy!

