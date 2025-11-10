As Texans, we love beer. It's in our DNA. And, it's good to know that we've got so many great beers that are brewed right here in the Lone Star State. And even though we love all of them, there has to be a "best," right? Well, in this case, a "highest rated" will have to do.

Most Texans, and people not from Texas alike, have a favorite beer, a go-to when you're at home or enjoying happy hour with friends. For most, they will defend their favorite til the day they die. That's a hill that any good Texan will proudly die on.

The 10 Highest Rated Texas Beers

Recently, Atrial Rubicite, brewed at Jester King Brewery in Austin, was named one of the Most Delicious Beers in America, coming in and No. 30 on their list. So, what about when it comes to Texas's own unique craft-brewed beers?

Craft beer is often quite personal. Different people really enjoy the unique flavor of their favorite. Maybe it's a hometown love. Maybe you visited Austin and found something a little more fruity, or more sour than you'd normally venture out of your comfort zone for. Which is great!

Everyone has their own preferred taste, and no doubt some will absolutely hate the taste of a beer that someone else loves. And that's perfectly fine, because it's true what they say: a wide range of craft beer is what makes the world go 'round.

This list would be too daunting to tackle alone; thankfully, for us, not for Stacker. The folks at Stacked did all the heavy lifting and compiled their list of some of the best craft beers in Texas using ratings from Beer Advocate. So, let's dive right in. Below are ten of the best-rated beers you'll find in Texas. Enjoy!

