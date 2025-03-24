We love being Texans, but that's no surprise. We've all got a few dozen Texas facts bouncing around in our ol' noggins. For instance, the nickname of Texas is the Lone Star State.

We all know that Texas is home to three of the ten most populous cities in the U.S. Can you know them? Sure you can. Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio. Fort Worth and Austin are just outside of the Top 10.

One Surprising Energy Fact Most Texans Don't Know About Texas

Texas has diverse landscapes, piney woods in East Texas, The Hill Country in the middle, and The Great Plains out west, which could probably use a little rain again.

You're well aware that Texas has a lot of cattle too. In fact, Texas has about 12 million head of cattle, more than any other state. In addition to that Texas also produces wool and cotton.

Everyone remembers The Alamo, the cradle of Texas liberty. It's well known that Texas is the only state to have the flags of 6 different nations fly over it: Spain, France, Mexico, the Republic of Texas, the Confederate States, and the United States.

It's also no secret that Texas produces a lot of oil. In fact, it is the largest oil-producing state in the United States, and it's not even close. In 2022, Texas produced a total of 1.8 billion barrels. In a distant second place is New Mexico, which produced a measly 574.3 million barrels in the same year.

It's likely because of that reputation, as the top oil and gas producing state, you might find this one thing you never knew about Texas is true.

Texas leads the nation in wind energy generation, it makes sense that the state is also a leader in the number of wind turbines. The Lone Star State has 19,175 active wind turbines, according to the most recent report from the U.S. Wind Turbine Database

Did you know that Texas has one of the largest wind-power-producing farms in the world? That's right. Texas is home to more than 100,000 acres of wind turbines.

The One Thing Most Texans Don't Know Texas, Texas is the top state by wind power generation. Wild, right? But it's true.

Below are the top 5 states by wind power generation in 2025

Texas (19, 175 MW)

Iowa (6,475 MW)

Oklahoma (5,564 MW)

California (5,510 MW)

Illinois (3,816 MW)

