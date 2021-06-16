Tops in Texas: Wade Bowen & Randy Rogers Maintain No. 1 Spot for Sixth Week

It's like they shot to No. 1 and decided they just kinda like it up there. Once again not much movement once again this week as Randy & Wade have managed remain firmly entrenched at No. 1 spot. Meanwhile neither Casey Donahew nor Curtis Grimes are willing to let go of their Top 3 spots.

The latest from Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen, "Hold My Beer" has flown up the chart fast, and Curtis Grimes is eye balling a Top 3 spot, and Casey Donahew isn't slowing down. Let's find out where everyone lands this week on Texas radio.

10. David Adam Byrnes - Signs

9. Triston Marez with Ronnie Dunn - Where The Neon Lies

8. Jon Stork - If You Can Dance

7. Aaron Watson - Boots

6. Clay Hollis - Anybody Lovin' You

5. Mike Ryan - Can Down

4. Kylie Frey & Randy Houser - Horses in Heaven

3. Curtis Grimes - Friends

2. Casey Donahew - Queen for a Night

1. Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen - Hold My Beer

Big congratulations to Wade & Randy who remain on top for the sixth consecutive week, the dynamic duo have managing to keep Casey Donahew and Curtis Grimes at bay since April. Song rankings compiled each week by CDX Traction - Texas.

