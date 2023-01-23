Trevor’s Beautiful Butterscotch Color Makes Him A Stand-Out In The Shelter

Get our free mobile app

Let's face it, dogs are conversation starters. Whether it's their color, their distinctive looks, the tricks they know how to perform or the knowledge they possess, we love talking about our dogs with other people and if you're single and looking for someone or a new friend, this could be a springboard for a new relationship for you, with another human and canine.

There's one canine at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People location in Tyler, Texas that could be turning heads and having you start up some conversations thanks to his good looks and color.

Meet Trevor.

Trevor is a little more than a year old and is a retriever mix. His beautiful butterscotch color and white chest make him stand out at the shelter. He weighs about forty-five pounds and is one happy boy.

Pets Fur People's executive director Gayle Helms believes Trevor would thrive as an active member of any family or someone who is active themselves.

Trevor will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Trevor call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm - closed for lunch 1-2 pm. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow Pets Fur People on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

