Turnpike Troubadour Kyle Nix Reveals He’s 3 Months Sober, Announces Solo Shows

Best known as the man behind the fiddle for Turnpike Troubadours, Kyle Nix released his debut solo album, Lightning on the Mountain & Other Short Stories, last summer, not long after the world locked down.

Last May Nix was our guest on Radio Texas, LIVE!, to discuss the new project and he told us that he had planned to go out on a tour in support of it. That, of course, didn't happen though, due to COVID.

In a post to his socials today (June 8), Nix admitted to fans that he had been struggling with alcohol the past two years. He also revealed that he checked himself into a rehab facility three months ago.

Man, Nixie, we are happy for you. We are all very glad to see you are getting back on track. Much love.

On a lighter note, the fiddle-player-turned-front-man has also begun announcing solo shows, so keep an eye our for him coming to your neck of the woods.

Here’s his full statement to fans:

“I contemplated even saying anything about this & it will probably surprise most of my friends and loved ones but: 3 months ago today I checked myself into a rehabilitation facility in Oklahoma. Much of the past two years had hit me pretty hard & I was trying most days just to make it to bedtime. I had begun binge drinking to escape from the world. I was pretty much killing myself. But- I have 3 months sobriety as of today & I’m as happy as I’ve been in a long time. I’m content with myself and conscious of the decisions I’m now making. The next several months are going to be the most important I’ve ever lived. And I’m going to live them with ferocity and joy. So if you come to a show just know that I’m doing this music thing for me AND you with all the heart I have left in my body. And that I’m doing it like it’s my last day. You never know.”

