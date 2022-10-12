Two Texas Cities Named Among Top 12 Best Food Cities in the South

I was born in the south (Georgia), but spent most of my youth closer to the west coast, so I never truly appreciated southern food 'till a bit later in life. Not like these fine people who landed TWO Texas cities, including Houston, TX, among the best for southern food in all the U.S.A.

As the folks at Restaurant Clicks point out, Texas is probably more widely regarded for our Tex-Mex (and BBQ too!), however we can still make things happen with some good ol' southern comfort food too though.

While you'll notice that most of the list is comprised of true southern cities including Savannah, GA, Asheville, North Carolina, Memphis, Tennessee. and Charleston, South Carolina, seeing The Lone Star State make the list twice will be a sure-fire point of pride.

Here's what Restaurant Clicks has to say about Houston's southern food:

"It is not exactly southern food in Houston, either. Instead, it’s soul food with a spin designed to make you feel like you are having Sunday lunch at your grandmother’s house all over again."

Here's what Restaurant Clicks has to say about Austin's southern food:

"Austin is home to Texas flavor with a southern bent. Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill is a highlight with finger-licking ribs and meatloaf as good as your mother’s version."

Here is the complete list of Restaurant Clicks 12 Best Food Cities in the South:

  • Atlanta, Georgia
  • Savannah, Georgia
  • Houston, Texas 
  • Asheville, North Carolina
  • New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Charleston, South Carolina
  • Austin, Texas
  • Birmingham, Alabama
  • Memphis, Tennessee
  • Richmond, Virginia
  • Nashville, Tennessee
  • Louisville, Kentucky

