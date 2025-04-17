(Tyler, Texas) - Having a few extra bones in the bank is nice to have. It's easier said then done to save those bones but if you have enough will power, it can be done. But sometimes, you just want to blow a little bit of that hard earned money.

One way to blow that money is going to the boats. I mean, you never know, you could throw a twenty in a machine and hit a nice jackpot. Another way to blow that money is through Texas Lottery scratch offs. I found 16 that still have multiple million dollar, or more, jackpots ready to win.

16 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs With an Instant Million or More to Win

I do enjoy getting a scratch off from time to time. My luck with scratch offs isn't the best but it is fun to do. I think the most I have won on a single ticket is $100. My fiancé recently won $500 on one. You've probably had some big wins.

But wouldn't it be cool if you dropped $100 on a ticket, scratch it off and win a million bucks? It's happened in East Texas on multiple occasions. There are scratch off tickets that have $2, $3 or even one that has a $20 million prize still available to win.

You Could Win an Instant Million or More With Texas Lottery Scratch Offs

You can see the below tickets, and more, on the Texas Lottery website. It's there to help you strategize your next lottery purchase. Check out the tickets below and the number of million dollar jackpots that are left to win.

