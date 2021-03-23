Tyler IHOP Location To Remain Closed After Fire

If you're a huge fan of pancakes like I am, this news will be very sad to hear but the sadness will only be temporary we hope, but for now, we'll have to figure out where to go to enjoy some good flapjacks.

According to our news partners at KLTV, the Tyler IHOP location at 115 W Southwest Loop 323 caught on fire Sunday night at around 10:30 PM. The fire started around one of the griddles in the kitchen area and then spread to the wall nearest to the griddles. While the fire's damage was contained to the kitchen area according to the report, the cause has been determined to have came from grease buildup in the griddle area and deemed as accidental. Its estimated that the damage will be around 6 figures.

The fire also forced an evacuation of the restaurant and luckily, no patrons or employees were hurt but there was enough structural damage that the restaurant will have to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

While the IHOP is down for the time being, the question I have is, what other local restaurant has good pancakes? Let us know in the comments and we'll start looking into who has the best flapjacks!