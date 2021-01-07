Tyler Is Expected To Get SNOW This Weekend!

via GIPHY

Tyler is supposed to get some snow this weekend!

It's crazy, isn't it? I know, right! Time to get out the hand warmers and maybe even the snow shovels.

I cannot remember where I put my gloves. I have my boots somewhere in a storage closet. If you're headed outside this Sunday, you might want to layer up on the clothes and put on a thicker coat.

Weather.com says this Sunday morning it will start off kind of rainy and then work its way into a snow shower in the afternoon. By nightfall, there is an expected snow accumulation of 1-3 inches!

According to Google, typically, the snow comes in October and November. Google also says that the average snowfall in Tyler is about 1 inch per year, so we will start off 2021 getting more than our fill of the white stuff.

You can get some snow melt salt at Home Depot, Lowes, or any auto parts store. I saw that you can even order it on Instacart, if you don't feel like getting out of the house and driving.

Speaking of driving, it will get pretty rough on these Tyler streets during the snow. If the temperatures dip down to 31 degrees, as predicted by the weather people, then roads will be very slick. We already know people don't know how to drive during normal weather conditions, so driving around with icy streets is going to be a doozy. Don't do it unless you absolutely have to!

O'Reilly's Auto Parts: 410 E Front St, Offers in-store and curbside service.

410 E Front St, Offers in-store and curbside service. AutoZone: 3536 S Broadway Ave, Offers in-store and curbside service.

3536 S Broadway Ave, Offers in-store and curbside service. Advance Auto Parts: 205 W Gentry Pkwy, Offers in-store shopping, curbside service, and delivery.

205 W Gentry Pkwy, Offers in-store shopping, curbside service, and delivery. ABC Auto Parts: 306 N NW Loop 323, in-store shopping, curbside service, and delivery.

Be careful out there driving around in Tyler this Sunday and bundle up!