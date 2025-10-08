(KNUE-FM) I saw something in a Tyler, Texas, parking lot that made me wonder if there was a potential danger, more than I had initially considered at the time.

My Peaceful Burrito Break Took a Weird Turn

I had decided to go to Taco Bueno after work, as I was experiencing one of my intermittent cravings for a bean burrito. I got my food and decided to eat in the vehicle. Since it was late afternoon and there was still plenty of sunlight, I drove around to look for a shaded parking lot for my impromptu car picnic. I pulled into a spot in the Times Square Parking Lot under a tree, facing Rice Elementary. No other cars were nearby, and I began eating while listening to the radio.

READ MORE: The Chilling Legends of Tyler’s ‘Werewolf Road’

A Truck Pulled In—Then Things Got Uncomfortably Weird

About ten minutes later, a pickup truck of a common make and model pulled into the parking lot and parked two spaces from where I was parked. I won't get into more specifics regarding the vehicle, in case what happened next was simply one of those strange situations that life presents to us sometimes. And honestly, perhaps the person in the truck was having a hard day--we've all been there.

However, here's what happened: The person driving the vehicle, who had parked two spaces away from me, pulled in in reverse, so the driver's side was now closer to my car (which is not the one pictured in the Google Maps photo). The driver glanced over, opened the truck door, and got out.

tyler texas parking lot Google Maps loading...

Then I Realized What They Were Doing

I couldn't tell what they were doing at first, as the truck door was still partially covering their body. I figured they were rearranging something in the truck or were about to go into a job they may have in the area. But then, I saw the person start to undo their jeans, partially facing my vehicle, and relieve themselves in the parking lot while looking in my direction.

And I was the random bystander doing my best NOT to observe, but they were so close. My car was parked where the gray one in this photo is, and the truck pulled in where you see the red marker.

Get our free mobile app

There are way worse things they could've done. Also, if we'd been in a more rural area, that would be one thing. But here we were, in broad daylight, in a public parking lot across the street from a school. Furthermore, we were in the middle of town. Why not drive to a nearby convenience store or any public business? When I finally realized what they were doing, I immediately pulled out and left quickly, just in case, while they watched me drive away.

Look, it's not like someone pulled a gun or I watched or was subjected to an attempted kidnapping or anything. At the same time, I couldn't believe someone would do that in such a public setting in the middle of the day.

Was It Just Rude… or Something More Concerning?

I told a friend about it, and they said they were worried this could be a form of 'casing,' or that it was some kind of signal, applicable in certain situations. I find that hard to believe, given the time of day and area. What do you think? Have you been in a situation like this one that was concerning to you?

September Saw 24 Precious Teen Girls Go Missing in Texas It's news we do not like to tell you about but is necessary to bring the families some relief. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media