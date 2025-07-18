(Waco, Texas) Dogs make life better in Texas, that is a fact. I’m reminded every time I go home from work, and I have two dogs waiting to show me unconditional love. Our pets are our family, so when a family member goes missing it can be heartbreaking. But recently there was a Texas family that was reunited with their dog after going missing back in 2017.

How Hurricane Harvey Separated Blue

According to KETK, in 2017 Hurricane Harvey ripped through Texas and cause serious damage to the family’s fence in Corpus Christi, which is how their dog, Blue, was able to escape years ago. At the time Blue was only two years old and while she was microchipped when she went missing, most were focused on saving human lives during that time.

The family assumed they lost their dog Blue forever.

READ MORE: Ranking Dog Owners in Texas Cities

READ MORE: Most Popular Pet in Texas (Besides Dogs and Cats)

The Miracle Discovery in Waco

In what can only be described as a miracle, recently Blue was found alone in a public bathroom at Cameron Park in Waco, Texas. From Corpus Christi to Waco is approximately 317 miles or around 4 hours and 45 minutes driving distance. The good Samaritan who discovered Blue took her to Pet Circle Animal Center where they were able to scan her microchip and call her owners after all these years.

Get our free mobile app

Blue’s Journey Back Home

The staff at Pet Circle was able to contact Blue’s family in Corpus Christi, and they were overwhelmed with emotion after getting the call. After almost 8 years, Blue was going home. This amazing story of family being reunited was only possible because the dog was microchipped with up-to-date owner contact information.

We need more stories like this. A huge thank you to everyone involved in getting Blue back home to spend the rest of her days with her family.

LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America Using the American Kennel Club's 2023 rankings , released on April 9, 2024, Stacker compiled a ranking of the 100 most popular dog breeds in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker