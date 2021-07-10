Tyler Police Looking For Hot And Tired Car Thief

We know this East Texas heat and humidity can be brutal at certain parts of the day. When you're hot and tired, you tend to make "poor decisions" and one's attitude can be perceived as pretty "crappy" but that doesn't mean it gives you the right to commit a whole FELONY out here.

Which brings us to a guy that's wanted by The Tyler Police Department for stealing someone's car.

According to a post by The Tyler PD as part of their "FindEm Friday" series on Facebook, the guy in the photo was seen walking with a bag and a red solo cup of hopefully a cold beverage when we all assume that he had enough of the heat or the potential long walk home and decided to hop in a car that wasn't his and take off.



Tyler PD says our hot and bothered booster stole a 1994 blue/silver Chevy Suburban from Azalea Orthopedics in Tyler and they would like to have a word with him and return the vehicle to their rightful owners.

But before I move on, I just love the comments on this post from "sympathetic" Facebookers pointing out that they can't really blame the guy because, well, its HOT. Seriously, all jokes aside, dude wasn't right for doing this.

If you can identify him, please contact Det. King at 903-590-4911 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

