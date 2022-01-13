I don't know about you, but it's been quite a while since I was sitting in Drivers' Education.

Although I fancy myself more than capable behind the wheel, it's easy to forget certain things about driving--particularly in areas where the rules are a little bit different to what we may be used to in our day-to-day lives.

Thankfully, whoever is writing the posts on the City of Tyler Police Department Facebook page is clearly good-natured. And even when they're sharing important information, tips, and even warnings regarding varying subjects, they are almost always a bit humorous and entertaining, as well.

Such is the case with a recent post shared regarding an important reminder about driving in downtown Tyler.

Here's a little quiz for you. At which of these stoplights are you legally allowed to turn right on red?

Photo courtesy of: Andrew Erbaugh, Tyler Police Department

Hmmm. If you thought to yourself, duh, the second one, obviously--you're right!

OK, granted it was a bit of a *wink, wink, nudge, nudge* type of question. Because as you can see, the little sign by the traffic light gives you the answer.

But despite that bit of levity, it is an important reminder. Many of us just assume we can always turn right at a red light once we've come to a full stop and checked traffic.

It's easy to forget these things. And I confess, over the course of my driving life so far, I've been pulled over TWICE for this very reason. (SMH)

Let's keep our eyes open. Paying attention to signs like this can be the difference between getting that ticket or not--not to mention avoiding a car accident.

Drive safely, friends.

