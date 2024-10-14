Another Much Loved Tyler, Texas Business Has Closed its Doors
We are sad to hear that another Tyler, Texas business has closed its doors.
Last week, a post popped up on a Facebook social media group page called 'All Things Tyler'.
A regular contributor to the page, Katie Stafford, posted that one of her favorite go-to restaurants in Tyler had closed.
Chinese Dim Sum, located at 109 Old Grande Blvd. in Tyler, Texas had been one of Katie's favorite restaurants and was her place of choice for enjoying...well, Dim Sum. Sure, these days there are various places to enjoy foods such as what was on offer at this restaurant, but it's frustrating when you realize the one you'd liked the very most has closed its doors.
What caused Chinese Dim Sum to close its doors in Tyler, Texas?
This restaurant seemed to be fairly well-rated online, and I have read quite a few people discuss they found the food to be quite good. I'd been meaning to get over and try it, but now that won't be happening.
For those unfamiliar, some of those who'd commented about their experience at Chinese Dim Sum said the staff was great, pricing was reasonable, and although the decor was simple, it was clean and the food was great.
Here's what the post shared on the All Things Tyler page had to say:
'I’m grieving the loss of this establishment. This was my go-to place for dim sum, so you can imagine my distress when I open Facebook & see a post that will go down as the worst thing I’ve ever seen on this app saying it is closed.
These Restaurants are the Best for Fine Dining in Tyler, Texas
Gallery Credit: Maleri McHam