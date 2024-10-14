Another Much Loved Tyler, Texas Business Has Closed its Doors

We are sad to hear that another Tyler, Texas business has closed its doors.

Last week, a post popped up on a Facebook social media group page called 'All Things Tyler'.

A regular contributor to the page, Katie Stafford, posted that one of her favorite go-to restaurants in Tyler had closed.

Chinese Dim Sum, located at 109 Old Grande Blvd. in Tyler, Texas had been one of Katie's favorite restaurants and was her place of choice for enjoying...well, Dim Sum. Sure, these days there are various places to enjoy foods such as what was on offer at this restaurant, but it's frustrating when you realize the one you'd liked the very most has closed its doors.

What caused Chinese Dim Sum to close its doors in Tyler, Texas?

This restaurant seemed to be fairly well-rated online, and I have read quite a few people discuss they found the food to be quite good. I'd been meaning to get over and try it, but now that won't be happening.

For those unfamiliar, some of those who'd commented about their experience at Chinese Dim Sum said the staff was great, pricing was reasonable, and although the decor was simple, it was clean and the food was great.

Here's what the post shared on the All Things Tyler page had to say:

'I’m grieving the loss of this establishment. This was my go-to place for dim sum, so you can imagine my distress when I open Facebook & see a post that will go down as the worst thing I’ve ever seen on this app saying it is closed.

If it wasn’t your kinda restaurant, that’s fine it’s your opinion. It was literally my favorite so now I gotta try a bunch of places I probably won’t like to try to find the next best dim sum option. Recommendations welcome, I guess '

While we don't have direct evidence from the owners as to why they closed the doors, one might speculate that, like with so many restaurant closings, they just weren't bringing in the money they needed to continue operating at the location, which had once been where the popular Cork restaurant had been.

It sounds like it was a great place to eat and dim sum.

(OK, bad joke. Seriously though, we wish them the best in their next endeavors.)

