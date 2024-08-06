A Once-Favorite Sandwich Joint Has Closed Both Tyler, TX Locations

A familiar and generally popular fast food sandwich joint across the U.S. has allegedly closed its two Tyler, Texas locations.

We came across several posts making the claim earlier in the week. Ryan May of Tyler posted on one local social media group inquiring why the Which Wich location on Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler was closed during typical business hours. There were other similar posts with local people mentioning

Follow-up comments and posts elsewhere on social media revealed that they weren't the only ones noticing the closure. However, more details emerged in the comments below the post.

According to what was shared in the comments under the original post, the Which Wich on Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler, Texas wasn't the only one that closed.

One of the comments allegedly confirms that both Tyler Which Wich locations have shut the doors. One of the commenters said they'd heard the franchisee hadn't paid rent in several months. However, another commenter who said they'd spoken with one of the managers claimed it was simply a lack of business and had nothing to do with rent payments.

Yet another subsequent comment claimed the workers at the stores had no warning whatsoever, although that has not yet been confirmed by the owner.

Others simply said, although they were bummed to hear about the closures, they felt their last visits at the Which Wich locations in Tyler weren't quite what they'd been in the past--both regarding the food itself as well as the level of customer service.

We always hate to hear about Tyler businesses closing especially if it means that the workers there found themselves without a job, similar to what had been rumored to happen to the workers at another Tyler area restaurant.

But again, that last part is only speculation at this point. Perhaps they just weren't getting the level of business they needed to stay open.

I'm gonna miss that Thanksgiving sandwich they offered. And honestly, some of the best fries ever.

