You don't need me to tell you that times are tough in Texas. Everything, and I mean everything, cost way more than it should. Our paychecks are struggling to keep up. Because of that, we have to give up some things to make ends meet. That includes doing some fun things. One of those fun things could be playing the Texas Lottery. But if you enjoy scratching your way to a hopeful win, we found 23 tickets that cost $20 and under that still have some big jackpots available to win.

My History With Texas Lottery Scratch Offs

Playing the Texas Lottery is not something I do on a regular basis. If I did, I'd always be broke. I can't do that. But when I do have a couple of extra bucks, I indulge in grabbing a scratch off ticket or two. Out of sheer curiosity, I went to the Texas lottery website to look at what tickets are out there and what jackpots are still available to win. The list is certainly helpful for those that are regular players.

If you have a gambling problem, call Gamblers Anonymous at 817-371-0624.

There have been some big wins as of late with Texas Lottery scratch off tickets:

Welton in Silsbee Won $100,000 from Game No. 2499 - Extreme Green

Victoria in Porter Won $100,000 from Game No. 2562 - $100,000 Money Mania

Ricardo in Grapevine Won $20,000 from Game No. 2495 - Platinum Millions

Those are just three of the many winners recently. The Texas Lottery does keep a running tab of the various scratch off game's jackpot availability. This is to benefit you, especially if you like to play regularly.

Jackpots Still Out There

Some players like to do their research before buying a ticket. One piece of research is seeing the jackpots remaining on various tickets. I don't play a whole lot but after putting this list together, I may seek out one or two of these tickets to see how I do.

The 23 Best Texas Lottery Scratch Offs to Play This Week Under $20 (Accurate as of November 1, 2024) The Texas Lottery is a lot of fun to play from time to time. We went through the list of active games and found 23 tickets at $20 or less that have some big jackpots still available. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery

