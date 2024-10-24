There is a concerning smear campaign going around in Texas around one of the greatest candies ever released. It's a candy that's available year round but really comes to the forefront of those with no taste buds around Halloween season. This candy looks great, has a sugary flavor that is unmatched and can be stacked to form a popular food to grill. There is even a day to celebrate this treasured candy that everyone wants to wrongly throw in the trash. I am talking about candy corn, the greatest of all the Halloween candies.

Candy Corn Love

I'm an insulin dependent diabetic so I know this is strange that I'm writing about a candy that's pure sugar. That doesn't take away from the fact that I like to have a piece every once in a while. I am not afraid to say that I love candy corn. I'm also well aware that about 40% of you reading this are throwing up in your mouth right about now. So I'll include some pictures to further your misery.

490426900 dm-evans loading...

One of my co-workers posted this on social media a few days ago:

Facebook Facebook loading...

Now look, I love a Reece's Peanut Butter Cup just like any normal human being. But I'm also here to say that that candy corn is unworthy of the trash can. I've heard the reasoning for hating the yellow, orange and white cones. "I don't like the taste." "I don't like the texture." "They just look gross." Yeah, well, I like love the little triangles. Their taste is great. It's the perfect blend of hardened sugar and food coloring.

Candy Corn Pumpkins

To take the candy corn up to warrior status, there are some candy corn flavored pumpkins. These guys taste just like candy corn but are shaped like pumpkins complete with a green stem. Some will even have scary faces etched on them. If you really want to have a fabulous treat with candy corn, mixed them with peanuts. It tastes just like a Payday candy bar. So delicious.

Candy Corn Pumpkins - walmart.com Candy Corn Pumpkins - walmart.com loading...

Dissension in My Household

Me and my fiancé have had several spirited discussions about candy corn. She thinks I'm a psychopath for loving them and will dry heave just by me mentioning them. I think she's crazy for not liking them.

I'm sorry, not sorry, for this brief bit of yuck for some of you. I just had to boast about my fandom for the sweet goodies. So if this spooky season, you get some packages of the orange, yellow and white triangles or pumpkins and are grossed out, don't throw them away, send them to Michael Gibson, 3810 Brookside Dr., Tyler, Texas, 75701. I will gladly take them.

513289843 Maya Kovacheva Photography loading...

Oh, and just to solidify the importance of candy corn in our nation, October 30 is National Candy Corn Day. Celebrate your love, or hate, accordingly. Happy Halloween, friends.

