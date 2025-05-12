It's a safe bet that you have a favorite go-to when it comes to french fry consumption. Most Texans do, whether it's Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, Whataburger, or store-bought frozen fries, we've all got our favorite.

Of course, fast food and French fries are never part of a healthy choice, nope. These choices are more often than not about convenience. But, no matter how you dress 'em up, tasty fries are always full of fat, grease, and sodium.

America's Unhealthiest Fries & Texans Love Them

Recently, the folks at Delish analyzed our country's fry choices and assembled a list of the most unhealthy fries in America.

In the end, they settled on 23 different French fry types -- most all are found in Texas. Running through the list I was surprised, many of the fries at the top of the list (most unhealthy) were ones I thought would have been closer to the bottom (least healthy), and vice versa.

Jumping right into it, Five Guys has been named the most unhealthiest -- the regular Five Guys Style fries. They're one of the places, that for whatever reason, I always considered to be slightly more healthy. I was wrong.

Five Guys Fries Named the Most Unhealthiest

Top 5 most unhealthy fries in America, and subsequently Texas, according to Delish. Which are your favorite?

Five Guys -- Regular Five Guys Style Steak & Shake -- Medium French Fries Bojangles -- Seasoned Fries Smash Burger -- French Fries KFC -- Secret Recipe Fries

The bottom 5 on the list of the "Most Unhealthy Fries in America," (making them "the most healthy of unhealthy French fries):

Cane's -- Crinkle Cut Fries Whataburger -- Medium French Fries Church's Chicken -- French Fries McDonald's -- Medium Fries In-N-Out -- French Fries (most 'healthy' on the unhealthy list)