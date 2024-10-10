Can Unmarked Police Cars Now Legally Stop You in Texas?

We've all seen stories about impersonator cops pulling people over, which got us thinking. What should you do if an unmarked police car is trying to pull you over in Texas?

In The Lone Star State, it is perfectly legal for an unmarked police vehicle to pull you over. It may seem tricky, but it can result in a valid arrest. That's why it's important to understand a few things about these patrol cars in Texas.

But what if it's an impostor? The first step is knowing how to spot an unmarked police car. According to The Texas Trial Attorney website, these cars can be identified by the following:

Full blackout tint

“Exempt” license plate

Grill guards

Spotlights that look like extra mirrors

An American-made car

Let's say the car pulling you over checks those boxes, but you're still uneasy. We've got a list of precautions you can take to ensure your safety and to confirm that it is a legitimate law enforcement officer.

Steps to follow thanks to ChatGPT:

Stay calm and find a well-lit and populated area: If you're unsure whether the unmarked car is a legitimate police vehicle, you can slow down, turn on your hazard lights, and indicate your intention to pull over. Call 911: While you're still driving, you can call 911 to inform them about the situation. Explain that you are being pulled over by an unmarked car and provide them with your location. They can confirm if it's a legitimate officer or provide guidance. Verify the officer's identity: Once you have pulled over, keep your doors locked and windows partially rolled up. Ask the officer to identify themselves by showing their badge and official identification. You can also request a marked patrol car to come to the scene for further confirmation. Compliance with instructions: If the officer's identity is confirmed, comply with their instructions. Provide your driver's license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance as requested. Follow their directions regarding further actions, such as stepping out of the vehicle.

