First things first, he is expected to make a full recovery, but we're sure last Sunday (October 11) was terrifying for Whiskey Myers guitarist John Jeffers and his wife, Hope, who is expecting their first child.

Tonight (October 19) Jeffers was back on social media for the first time since he suffered a skull fracture, and total hearing loss in one ear during an ATV accident.

The founding member of the Texas rock 'n roll band posted on his socials today thanking everyone for the prayers and support, "I had a pretty scary ATV accident last week... but the good news is I'm recovering well and got released from the [doctor] today." He also assured fans that "the head fracture is healing and that his hearing will return "when it's ready." He then took the opportunity to remind everyone to wear their seatbelts and that you don't have to be going fast to get hurt.

The Jeffers revealed back in May that they are expecting their first child. "My wife Hope and I are blessed to say we are pregnant," John told PEOPLE. "This is an answered prayer during one of the most uncertain times, not only in the music industry but throughout the world."

