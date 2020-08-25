Volunteers Are Needed For Park Service Day In Tyler

It's that time of year again where the City of Tyler and the community come together for a great cause.

Keep Tyler Beautiful present the annual Park Service Day which is a city-wide event to enhance the beauty of our Tyler Parks and they are looking for volunteers.

This year it will take place on Saturday September 26th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Southside Park located at 455 Shiloh Road.

Of course for your safety due to COVID-19 concerns they will follow CDC guidelines by wearing face coverings and social distancing.

A few things you need to know about Park Service Day:

If you would like to volunteer your time Tyler Parks and Recreation only request that you work individually. However, if you are working within a group they recommend that it be family members to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Businesses and organizations who would like to register they ask for no more than eight participants. Each individual or group who registers at any park location must remain at the designated location the entire time of the event. Once at the event, transferring of park projects will not be allowed due to COVID-19. You will be issued supplies, a t-shirt, water bottle and food along with instructions given by a park crew member. Food rewards will include a gift coupon/certificate to a local restaurant. You can select the park and project by clicking here in the Eventbrite website for "Park Service Day 2020."

See you at the Southside Park September 26th for Park Service Day!