It's a plan that's been in the works for over two decades: Building a new Smith County Courthouse in Tyler, Texas that can properly and beautifully serve the people for at least 75 years.

And now, as we've finally arrived at a place where all that's left is a vote on the bond to fund the project on November 8, we are beginning to see this vision start to gather energy. And honestly, after looking at the courthouse plan provided by Fitzpatrick Architects in Tyler, many of us are even more excited.

And etched in the stone over the entry are the words: Mercy, Justice, Humility.

It's truly stunning. As you'll see in the photos, the new Smith County Courthouse will blend traditional with modern, the old with the new, and the past with the present and the future.

The current Smith Co. Courthouse in downtown Tyler, TX was built in 1955, and at the time of its design, it was only ever intended to have two courtrooms.

Judge Nathanial Moran mentioned to Heart of Tyler board members at the 2019 annual meeting, that despite only having been built for two, there are currently EIGHT courtrooms operating in rooms that were intended for other uses--such as a law library.

OK, clearly Smith County has been in need for a while.

In addition to a larger space, of course, the courthouse itself will be set further east on the square, in between the Smith County Jail and the courthouse annex. They've also focused on improvement in safety and flow.

Want to see more of the numbers involved in this project? Here you are:

You can find almost anything you'd want to know regarding this project via this QR code:

On top of that, and what many East Texans are also looking forward to, is the much larger green "park-like" space in front of the courthouse.

Though that will be treated as a separate project, the placement of the new courthouse leaves a much better space for all kinds of green space. As you'll see in the quick video at the end of this article, it will provide what they hope will be more of a community space. It will extend west toward where the square is now.

Take a look at the photos they've provided here. We think you'll be just as excited as we are. What do you think? Are you leaning toward a 'yes' or 'no' vote? We'd love to hear from you: tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com

And here's the quick two-minute video...

