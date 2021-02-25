Unable to tour regularly, Wade Bowen has been finding different ways to stay busy during the pandemic. He's been able to maintain a captivated audience appearing on tribute shows, singing with The Sequestered Songwriters, he's hosted his own show, "Wade's World," and he released a couple of albums.

So, yeah, the Texas singer/songwriter has been doing his part to keep fans entertained. But now he's turning it up a couple notching announcing this week that he will be this isn't the first time we've welcomed Wade into our homes.

I’m so excited to announce that I’ve got a three-part livestream series coming up in partnership with Mandolin. They’ll be broadcast from iconic Texas venues with different setlists. I’ve got some cool surprises in store, so it’s gonna be a blast.

For three shows this March and April, Wade will livestream three shows from three iconic Texas venues. March 18th from Floore's Country Store, April 1st from the Blue Light, and April 15th at Luckenbach Dancehall.

Perhaps the coolest thing about these shows, aside from a full Wade show wherever you want it to be, the opportunity for fans to see inside a few iconic dancehalls. I've never been to the Blue Light in Lubbock, but I've always wanted to see it, now I get a chance without having to travel across Texas.

