As we all lament the good ol' days of 2019, back when we could attend concerts in person with friends, bands and venues are beginning to get creative looking to find ways to get fans their live music fix. In the meantime, while we wait for the world to open back up, give this ol' gem a listen to.

Three years ago today, August 5th, 2017, at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Miranda Lambert invited Wade Bowen on stage where the two friends performed George Strait’s “A Fire I Can’t Put Out” -- to the delight of everyone in attendance. At the time Wade and Randy Rogers Band were opening up a run of shows with Miranda.

"A Fire I Can't Put Out" was written by Darryl Staedtler, and recorded by George Strait. Released in May 1983, it was the fourth and final single from Strait's album Strait from the Heart, and it went on to become his second Number One hit on the Billboard country charts.

Last week Miranda Lambert had a No. 1 on country radio for the first time since 2014, courtesy of her latest single “Bluebird.” Hard to believe, but her last Mediabase No. 1, before that, was “Automatic,” off her 2014 album Platinum.