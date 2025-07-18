At Walmart's across the U.S., there is a uniform color code for emergencies. So, whether you're shopping for peaches in Dallas, TX, or breakfast cereals in Detroit, Michigan, every store has the same color-coded emergency announcement system.

Today, let's learn about each color and what it means. One day, it could save the life of someone you love, a neighbor, or even your own.

Seven different codes signify different types of emergencies in Walmart:

Code Red – This means there is a fire in the store. After the color is spoken, it’s usually followed by a number. This number refers to the aisle or part of the store where the fire has broken out.

Code White – This means an accident (such as an injury) or another type of incident has happened within the store.

Code Orange – This means there's been a chemical spill. After the color has been spoken, the location of the chemical spill is also given. Employees who are free at the time of the announcement must help take care of the spill.

Code Black – This code comes about when there is dangerous and severe weather in the area.

Code Brown – When you hear this code, it means that there is a shooter on the premises. This indicates it’s time to head to an exit, if you can. If you’re not near an exit, make sure to follow employee instructions and remain calm.

Code Green – This means that there is an active hostage situation. If you can do it safely, call the police and request help. Remain as calm as possible and ensure you’re in a safe area of the store.

Code Blue – This means that there is a potential bomb threat happening in the store.

