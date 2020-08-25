Wanna Become A Better Speaker? Film Yourself–IT HELPS

For many people, just looking at a photo of ourselves is not something we readily wanna do. Heck, even walking by a mirror can make some of us a bit nervy. It can be uncomfortable. So filming ourselves and watching it? ON PURPOSE? You've got to be kidding.

Well, if you want to become a better speaker--no, I'm not kidding.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Yes, I speak from personal experience. It's one thing to practice a speech or presentation, get the words down, even insert a little joke here or there. But, to SEE yourself doing aforementioned is a wake-up call. Sometimes, you may find things you like. Other times, you realize a joke isn't as funny out loud as it was in your head. You many discover you tend to fidget during transitions. Maybe you have a deer-in-headlights look on your face that conveys anxiety rather than horror.

Listen, if you're gonna go through the trouble of writing or creating a presentation, organizing your thoughts, and then delivering the speech, isn't it worth taking the extra step that changes mediocre to good or even great? I think so.

The bottom line is--if you don't film yourself, how can you know how bad or good you are? Don't rely on your mom to tell you how great you did--chances are, it wouldn't matter if you had spinach in your teeth or your jokes were truly abysmal. She's your mom. Find a more objective judge--your camera.

And now, it's easier than ever. We no longer have to worry about getting a tripod and trying to work out exactly where to place it or rely on that one friend you bother about everything. Our phones have made so much easier. Take advantage of that technology. I think you'll find it's worth the one extra step to get real about your skills and how to get better. And--you will.