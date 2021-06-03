I'm always excited when the TABA Parade of Homes rolls around. Seeing the gorgeous work of some of our best East Texas builders is inspiring. I love art in all of its many forms. And to me, homebuilding is a truly creative endeavor. It's literally like art in which you can dwell.

Builders Curtis Clader, Brent Conaway, Libby Simmons, Clint Neely, John McKinney, Kerry Hamblett (Photo cred: TABA)

Many of us are extra excited about this year's Parade of Homes since Covid-19 lead to many East Texans staying home last June. Despite the pandemic, there were still more than 4,000 visitors along the Parade path. THAT'S how much we love it.

And I tell ya, after learning more about what we can expect this year, there is much to be excited about.

Builders Bob Kurtz, Jason Campbell, Ester Johnson, Anwar Khalifa, Trent Williams (Photo cred: TABA)

If you're thinking of building, remodeling, or just want to enjoy seeing these gorgeous homes, this is an excellent way to get ideas regarding design and trending styles. Plus, it's the perfect way to meet some of our talented East Texas builders.

From the June 1 TABA press release:

Chairman Erin Wright said, “This year’s Parade will offer a sneak peek to the latest communities and showcase all of the latest trends in home design. Modern coastal farmhouse, New American farmhouse, transitional French, and modern European are just some of the styles you will see on display this year.”

I can't wait. In fact, a couple of years ago I remodeled my house in a kind of transitional French/modern European style, and it was a previous year's Parade of Homes that helped inspire me.

Builders Brent Bishop, Keith Isaac, Janey Angelo, Chris Van Meter, Chris Cooper, Keith Chandler (Photo cred: TABA)

The Tyler Area Builders Association's 68th Annual Parade of Homes opens this Saturday, June 5 and runs through Sunday, June 13. Hours are Saturdays 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Sundays 2 – 6 p.m.; Monday - Thursday 5 - 8 p.m.; and Friday 3 - 8 p.m.

If you're unable to attend the event but want to get a free copy of the Parade of Homes magazine, visit TylerAreaBuilders.com. You can get a map and the addresses of the homes there, as well.

FYI, you can begin your tour at any of the homes you choose at your leisure.

Builders Tim Twigg, Scott Brown, Thaddeus Yates, Jack Wilson, David Socia (Photo cred: TABA

Libby Simmons, executive vice president of the TABA, said in a June 1 press release says:

“We hope the Parade sparks ideas and provides a familiar tradition to enjoy with family and friends.”

It always does, Libby. Can't wait.

Here's a peek at some photos from last year and some of what you can expect this year:

A Stunning Look at a Few TABA Parade of Homes