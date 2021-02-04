WATCH: Cody Jinks ‘Cast No Stones’ Live at Red Rocks is a Spiritual Experience
So, yeah we're still waiting for details on the Las Vegas party that Cody Jinks tweeted about last month but I'm sure we'll find out more in due time.
So, have you watched Cody Jinks sing "Cast No Stones" live at Red Rocks yet? The sold out concert was recorded in July of 2019, long before COVID, at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. If you haven't yet, man, it is a spiritual experience. Give it a watch up top.
Last summer, we found out just how busy Jinks had been during the lockdown. We got the initial Red Rocks Live album, that long-rumored acoustic record, a double-live album, his new podcast called “A Couple In,” a Christmas album, and teased us all with a "rock" album. Busy as hell is the answer.
Cody Jinks: Red Rocks Live
Must be the Whiskey
Mamma Song
David
Vampires
No Words
Been Around
Big Last Name
Headcase
Somewhere in the Middle
Can’t Quit Enough
I’m not the Devil
Somewhere Between I Love You and I’m Leavin’
Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow
What Else Is New
Alone
Fast Hand
Holy Water
No Guarantees
Lifers
Cast no Stones
Hippies and Cowboys
Colorado
Loud and Heavy