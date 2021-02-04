So, yeah we're still waiting for details on the Las Vegas party that Cody Jinks tweeted about last month but I'm sure we'll find out more in due time.

So, have you watched Cody Jinks sing "Cast No Stones" live at Red Rocks yet? The sold out concert was recorded in July of 2019, long before COVID, at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. If you haven't yet, man, it is a spiritual experience. Give it a watch up top.

Last summer, we found out just how busy Jinks had been during the lockdown. We got the initial Red Rocks Live album, that long-rumored acoustic record, a double-live album, his new podcast called “A Couple In,” a Christmas album, and teased us all with a "rock" album. Busy as hell is the answer.

Cody Jinks: Red Rocks Live

Must be the Whiskey

Mamma Song

David

Vampires

No Words

Been Around

Big Last Name

Headcase

Somewhere in the Middle

Can’t Quit Enough

I’m not the Devil

Somewhere Between I Love You and I’m Leavin’

Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow

What Else Is New

Alone

Fast Hand

Holy Water

No Guarantees

Lifers

Cast no Stones

Hippies and Cowboys

Colorado

Loud and Heavy