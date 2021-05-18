We've seen our share of "life hacks" across the internet. Most you see you're like, "Dude! Why didn't think of that!" Others are like "Umm. Why?" TikTok user, khaby.lame, takes the "Umm. Why?" reaction to a whole new level.

I'm not going to sit here and make fun of the younger generation but I'm going to sit here for a minute and make fun of the younger generation. Some of them are not too bright. Ask one to do a simple task like sweeping the floor. It's rather fascinating to sit back and watch as they try to figure out how a broom works.

Ask one to change a tire. You'd think we asked them to decipher some kind of government top secret code.

Okay, I'll stop.

TikTok user, khaby.lame, who seems to be of the young person group, has taken to TikTok to call out some of his young brethren for taking the long way to accomplish something very simple and try to label it as a life hack. For instance, we see a man whose shirt is caught in a car door. His brilliant solution is to reach for the pair of scissors that everyone just happens to have on the car seat and cut his shirt to free himself. khaby.lame counters by showing that all you gotta do is reach in the window and open the door.

Another "life hack" shows a woman eating an ice cream cone backwards to avoid getting melted ice cream on her fingers. khaby.lame counters by going to the sink and washing his hands.

What makes these videos laugh worthy is his dry facial expressions when he shows the proper solution to the "life hack." khaby.lame has several other very funny videos on his TikTok page. Check out some of the best of him making fun of TikTok "life hacks" below.

