[Watch] Hilarious Dude Makes Fun of Ridiculous TikTok ‘Life Hacks’

We've seen our share of "life hacks" across the internet. Most you see you're like, "Dude! Why didn't think of that!" Others are like "Umm. Why?" TikTok user, khaby.lame, takes the "Umm. Why?" reaction to a whole new level.

I'm not going to sit here and make fun of the younger generation but I'm going to sit here for a minute and make fun of the younger generation. Some of them are not too bright. Ask one to do a simple task like sweeping the floor. It's rather fascinating to sit back and watch as they try to figure out how a broom works.

Ask one to change a tire. You'd think we asked them to decipher some kind of government top secret code.

Okay, I'll stop.

TikTok user, khaby.lame, who seems to be of the young person group, has taken to TikTok to call out some of his young brethren for taking the long way to accomplish something very simple and try to label it as a life hack. For instance, we see a women pouring water into a cup that has been turned upside down. Her solution is to tape a second cup, that is turned the right way up, on top of the cup that is turned upside down and present it as the greatest thing since sliced bread.

khaby.lame counters by showing that the cup can just be turned over, and voila, you can pour you liquid into the cup.

Another "life hack" that is shown is someone shows a glass without a handle. They take some zip ties and create a handle for the glass. khaby.lame counters by pouring water into a cup and just picking it up.

What makes these videos laugh worthy is his dry facial expressions when he shows the proper solution to the "life hack." khaby.lame has several other very funny videos on his TikTok page. Check out some of the best of him making fun of TikTok "life hacks" below.