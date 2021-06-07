[Watch] Our Favorite TikTok Debunker is Back with More Hilarity
We've seen our share of "life hacks" across the internet. Most you see you're like, "Dude! Why didn't think of that!" Others are like "Umm. Why?" TikTok user, khaby.lame, takes the "Umm. Why?" reaction to a whole new level.
User, khaby.lame, has taken to TikTok to call out some of his young brethren for taking the long way to accomplish something very simple and try to label it as a life hack. For instance, we see a man place a towel on top of the water at a pool followed by a pillow. He then jumps onto them I guess thinking he could float on that. khaby.lame responds with placing an inflatable in the pool and laying on it without getting wet.
Another "life hack" shows a man walking through an area where he jumps up to do a flip from a pole, lands, than does a front flip while removing his hoodie. khaby.lame responds with simply walking forward, talking off his hoodie, gently folding it and placing it on the ground.
What makes these videos laugh worthy is his dry facial expressions when he shows the proper solution to the "life hack." khaby.lame has several other very funny videos on his TikTok page. Check out some of the best of him making fun of TikTok "life hacks" below.
@khaby.lameEasy bro ##LearnFromKhabi ##LearnWithTikTok ##ImparaConTikTok♬ suono originale - Khabane lame @khaby.lame From Idol to Uncle it’s just a moment, This apple is for you@alessandrodelpiero Da Idolo a Zio è un attimo, questa mela è per te. ##LearnFromKhabi ♬ suono originale - Khabane lame @khaby.lameWooow so magic!!!♂️.......Wooow così magico!!!♂️..... ##LearnFromKhabi ##LearnWithTikTok ##ImparaConTikTok♬ suono originale - Khabane lame @khaby.lame Summer is coming L’estate sta arrivando ##learnfromkhaby ##LearnWithTikTok ##ImparaConTikTok ♬ suono originale - Khabane lame @khaby.lameplease tell me it's a joke! Thanks @orianasabatini for your help dimmi che è uno scherzo.Ringrazio @o@orianasabatini per l’aiuto♬ suono originale - Khabane lame @khaby.lame Who is the real avenger? Bro @arthurhmelo you need my help Chi è il vero Avenger? Bro hai bisogno del mio aiuto!##learnfromkhaby ♬ suono originale - Khabane lame @khaby.lameI just find myself happy with the simple thing.Mi sento felice facendo la cosa semplice.##learnfromkhaby ##ImparaConTikTok ##LearnWithTikTok♬ suono originale - Khabane lame @khaby.lame Don’t touch it broNon toccare fratello ##learnfromkhaby ##ImparaConTikTok ##LearnWithTikTok ♬ suono originale - Khabane lame @khaby.lameMine is better than yours Il mio è meglio del tuo ##learnfromkhaby ##ImparaConTikTok ##LearnWithTikTok♬ suono originale - Khabane lame @khaby.lame Please Don’t do that with Pizza! Perfavore non fare questo con la Pizza!##learnfromkhaby ##ImparaConTikTok ##LearnWithTikTok ##pizza ♬ suono originale - Khabane lame @khaby.lameBro, I’m still waiting Bro, Ti sto ancora aspettando ##learnfromkhaby ##ImparaConTikTok ##LearnWithTikTok♬ suono originale - Khabane lame @khaby.lame I think you should turn that ON Penso dovresti accenderlo prima.. ##learnfromkhaby ##ImparaConTikTok ##LearnWithTikTok ♬ suono originale - Khabane lame @khaby.lameHappy Sunday by Doctor Strange ##learnfromkhaby ##ImparaConTikTok ##LearnWithTikTok ##doctorstrange♬ suono originale - Khabane lame