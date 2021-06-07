We've seen our share of "life hacks" across the internet. Most you see you're like, "Dude! Why didn't think of that!" Others are like "Umm. Why?" TikTok user, khaby.lame, takes the "Umm. Why?" reaction to a whole new level.

Get our free mobile app

User, khaby.lame, has taken to TikTok to call out some of his young brethren for taking the long way to accomplish something very simple and try to label it as a life hack. For instance, we see a man place a towel on top of the water at a pool followed by a pillow. He then jumps onto them I guess thinking he could float on that. khaby.lame responds with placing an inflatable in the pool and laying on it without getting wet.

Another "life hack" shows a man walking through an area where he jumps up to do a flip from a pole, lands, than does a front flip while removing his hoodie. khaby.lame responds with simply walking forward, talking off his hoodie, gently folding it and placing it on the ground.

What makes these videos laugh worthy is his dry facial expressions when he shows the proper solution to the "life hack." khaby.lame has several other very funny videos on his TikTok page. Check out some of the best of him making fun of TikTok "life hacks" below.

PSST: Check Out The Whataburger Secret Menu The items are available year round, but make sure you're grabbing breakfast items and lunch items during those respective times.