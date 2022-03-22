So, how'd YOU sleep last night?

I confess, as much as I adore East Texas thunderstorms I'd prefer them not to wake me up at 3 a.m. However, I am extremely grateful that there were NOT (thanks Gary for catching my typo) tornadoes at my house like there were across Texas.

Near Austin, there definitely were. And we've come across some of the most shocking videos including the one of the tornado that plowed across I-35 near Round Rock, Texas causing frightened onlookers to retreat into the Walmart.

Then of course there was the video showing a tornado raging through near Elgin, Texas while power lines are destroyed and flashing... I grew up not too far from here. Take a look:

You've likely heard people say that the sound of a tornado is akin to that of a freight train. This may be one of the best examples I've ever come across that illustrates that clearly:

Sending love to all of those who've been affected by these terrible storms.

Check Out These Tornado Pictures From Killeen, Round Rock and Temple, Texas Texas had a few tornadoes on Monday, March 21. Thankfully there haven't been reports of deaths or major injuries in our area, but there was plenty of damage.

We asked listeners from Central Texas to send us your storm photos, and this is what we've got so far! If you've like to send us more to share with the rest of the community, head to our Facebook page or tap the Chat feature in our free app

