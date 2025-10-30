Your Complete Week 10 East Texas High School Football Schedule
(Tyler, Texas) - High school athletes are gearing up for another Thursday and Friday night of football in East Texas under the lights. You will be in the stands with the family cheering your hometown team. We'll be cheering on the players on the opposing team, too, because we know how much work these student athletes put in every week to play.
Of course you are going to want your hometown team to win. I was at Lindale's game versus Kilgore a couple of weeks ago and I kept hearing a guy yelling from the stands "Fire the DC!" and "The Refs Suck!" Dude, calm down and let the kids play.
Week 10 East Texas High School Football Schedule
Being that I am a proud graduate of Lindale High School in 1996, I am naturally partial to cheering on my Lindale Eagles. The Eagles are having an exceptional year. Their only loss is to the Kilgore Bulldogs. The Eagles host Pine Tree Friday night.
GO EAGLES!
In East Texas, Maxpreps has my Lindale Eagles ranked at number 3 behind Kilgore at number 2 and Longview at Number 1. The rest of the Top 5 is Lufkin at number 4 and Tyler Legacy at number 5. This weekend, there are a lot of big games as these teams get ready to enter the playoffs.
READ MORE: Former Tyler Gym to be Demolished for New Mini Golf Course
READ MORE: Watch a Fun Lineup of Family Movies Under the Stars at Bergfeld Park in Tyler
Good Luck to Your Hometown Team This Weekend
Thursday Night
2A
Mount Enterprise at Overton
Grapeland at Tenaha
1A
High Island at Apple Springs
Friday
6A
Forney at Tyler Legacy
Longview at North Forney
5A
Lufkin at Beaumont United
Marshall at Hallsville
Texas High at Jacksonville
Mount Pleasant at Nacogdoches
4A
Lake Dallas at Sulphur Springs
Henderson at Chapel Hill
Pine Tree at Lindale
Mabank at Palestine
Lumberton at Livingston
Canton at Quinlan Ford
Wills Point at Sunnyvale
Gilmer at Spring Hill
Van at North Lamar
Pittsburg at Pleasant Grove
Athens at Center
Brownsboro at Bullard
Rusk at Carthage
Jasper at Silsbee
3A
Commerce at Rains
Mineola at Eustace
Malakoff at Mount Vernon
Gladewater at Atlanta
Liberty-Eylau at Jefferson
Tatum at White Oak
Diboll at Crockett
Fairfield at Westwood
Huntington at Teague
Kirbyville at Buna
Edgewood at Paris Chisum
Harmony at Lone Oak
Grand Saline at Prairiland
New Boston at Hughes Springs
Arp at New Diana
Buffalo at West Rusk
Elkhart at Winona
Trinity at Anderson-Shiro
2A
Kerens at Cayuga
Corsicana Mildred at Carlisle
Frankston at Cross Roads
Alba-Golden at Paul Pewitt
Union Grove at Beckville
Hawkins at Big Sandy
Elysian Fields at Waskom
Ore City at Harleton
Timpson at Garrison
Hemphill at San Augustine
Joaquin at Shelbyville
Jewett Leon at Corrigan-Camden
Hearne at Groveton
Cumby at Maud
Linden-Kildare at Simms Bowie
Cushing at Lovelady
Evadale at Colmesneil
West Sabine at West Hardin
1A
Union Hill at Savoy
Burkeville at Chester
Trinidad at Mount Calm
TAPPS
Arlington Grace Prep at Tyler Grace
Brook Hill at Dallas Bishop Dunne
Bishop Gorman at Dallas Covenant
Dallas Shelton School at All Saints
Greenville Christian at Longview Christian Heritage
Tyler Kings Academy at East Texas Home School
Saturday
TAPPS
FW THESA Home School at Tyler HEAT
Here are the 28 East Texans Who Have Played in the Super Bowl
Gallery Credit: Getty Images, YouTube
16 Things to Say or Do That Will Get Your Texas Card Revoked
Gallery Credit: David Balev via unsplash.com