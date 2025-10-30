(Tyler, Texas) - High school athletes are gearing up for another Thursday and Friday night of football in East Texas under the lights. You will be in the stands with the family cheering your hometown team. We'll be cheering on the players on the opposing team, too, because we know how much work these student athletes put in every week to play.

Of course you are going to want your hometown team to win. I was at Lindale's game versus Kilgore a couple of weeks ago and I kept hearing a guy yelling from the stands "Fire the DC!" and "The Refs Suck!" Dude, calm down and let the kids play.

Week 10 East Texas High School Football Schedule

Being that I am a proud graduate of Lindale High School in 1996, I am naturally partial to cheering on my Lindale Eagles. The Eagles are having an exceptional year. Their only loss is to the Kilgore Bulldogs. The Eagles host Pine Tree Friday night.

GO EAGLES!

In East Texas, Maxpreps has my Lindale Eagles ranked at number 3 behind Kilgore at number 2 and Longview at Number 1. The rest of the Top 5 is Lufkin at number 4 and Tyler Legacy at number 5. This weekend, there are a lot of big games as these teams get ready to enter the playoffs.

Good Luck to Your Hometown Team This Weekend

Thursday Night

2A

Mount Enterprise at Overton

Grapeland at Tenaha

1A

High Island at Apple Springs

Friday

6A

Forney at Tyler Legacy

Longview at North Forney

5A

Lufkin at Beaumont United

Marshall at Hallsville

Texas High at Jacksonville

Mount Pleasant at Nacogdoches

4A

Lake Dallas at Sulphur Springs

Henderson at Chapel Hill

Pine Tree at Lindale

Mabank at Palestine

Lumberton at Livingston

Canton at Quinlan Ford

Wills Point at Sunnyvale

Gilmer at Spring Hill

Van at North Lamar

Pittsburg at Pleasant Grove

Athens at Center

Brownsboro at Bullard

Rusk at Carthage

Jasper at Silsbee

3A

Commerce at Rains

Mineola at Eustace

Malakoff at Mount Vernon

Gladewater at Atlanta

Liberty-Eylau at Jefferson

Tatum at White Oak

Diboll at Crockett

Fairfield at Westwood

Huntington at Teague

Kirbyville at Buna

Edgewood at Paris Chisum

Harmony at Lone Oak

Grand Saline at Prairiland

New Boston at Hughes Springs

Arp at New Diana

Buffalo at West Rusk

Elkhart at Winona

Trinity at Anderson-Shiro

2A

Kerens at Cayuga

Corsicana Mildred at Carlisle

Frankston at Cross Roads

Alba-Golden at Paul Pewitt

Union Grove at Beckville

Hawkins at Big Sandy

Elysian Fields at Waskom

Ore City at Harleton

Timpson at Garrison

Hemphill at San Augustine

Joaquin at Shelbyville

Jewett Leon at Corrigan-Camden

Hearne at Groveton

Cumby at Maud

Linden-Kildare at Simms Bowie

Cushing at Lovelady

Evadale at Colmesneil

West Sabine at West Hardin

1A

Union Hill at Savoy

Burkeville at Chester

Trinidad at Mount Calm

TAPPS

Arlington Grace Prep at Tyler Grace

Brook Hill at Dallas Bishop Dunne

Bishop Gorman at Dallas Covenant

Dallas Shelton School at All Saints

Greenville Christian at Longview Christian Heritage

Tyler Kings Academy at East Texas Home School

Saturday

TAPPS

FW THESA Home School at Tyler HEAT

