Your Complete Week 10 East Texas High School Football Schedule

Your Complete Week 10 East Texas High School Football Schedule

unsplash.com

(Tyler, Texas) - High school athletes are gearing up for another Thursday and Friday night of football in East Texas under the lights. You will be in the stands with the family cheering your hometown team. We'll be cheering on the players on the opposing team, too, because we know how much work these student athletes put in every week to play.

Of course you are going to want your hometown team to win. I was at Lindale's game versus Kilgore a couple of weeks ago and I kept hearing a guy yelling from the stands "Fire the DC!" and "The Refs Suck!" Dude, calm down and let the kids play.

Week 10 East Texas High School Football Schedule

Being that I am a proud graduate of Lindale High School in 1996, I am naturally partial to cheering on my Lindale Eagles. The Eagles are having an exceptional year. Their only loss is to the Kilgore Bulldogs. The Eagles host Pine Tree Friday night.

GO EAGLES!

In East Texas, Maxpreps has my Lindale Eagles ranked at number 3 behind Kilgore at number 2 and Longview at Number 1. The rest of the Top 5 is Lufkin at number 4 and Tyler Legacy at number 5. This weekend, there are a lot of big games as these teams get ready to enter the playoffs.

READ MORE: Former Tyler Gym to be Demolished for New Mini Golf Course

READ MORE: Watch a Fun Lineup of Family Movies Under the Stars at Bergfeld Park in Tyler

Good Luck to Your Hometown Team This Weekend

Thursday Night

2A

Mount Enterprise at Overton
Grapeland at Tenaha

1A

High Island at Apple Springs

Friday

6A

Forney at Tyler Legacy
Longview at North Forney

5A

Lufkin at Beaumont United
Marshall at Hallsville
Texas High at Jacksonville
Mount Pleasant at Nacogdoches

4A

Lake Dallas at Sulphur Springs
Henderson at Chapel Hill
Pine Tree at Lindale
Mabank at Palestine
Lumberton at Livingston
Canton at Quinlan Ford
Wills Point at Sunnyvale
Gilmer at Spring Hill
Van at North Lamar
Pittsburg at Pleasant Grove
Athens at Center
Brownsboro at Bullard
Rusk at Carthage
Jasper at Silsbee

3A

Commerce at Rains
Mineola at Eustace
Malakoff at Mount Vernon
Gladewater at Atlanta
Liberty-Eylau at Jefferson
Tatum at White Oak
Diboll at Crockett
Fairfield at Westwood
Huntington at Teague
Kirbyville at Buna
Edgewood at Paris Chisum
Harmony at Lone Oak
Grand Saline at Prairiland
New Boston at Hughes Springs
Arp at New Diana
Buffalo at West Rusk
Elkhart at Winona
Trinity at Anderson-Shiro

2A

Kerens at Cayuga
Corsicana Mildred at Carlisle
Frankston at Cross Roads
Alba-Golden at Paul Pewitt
Union Grove at Beckville
Hawkins at Big Sandy
Elysian Fields at Waskom
Ore City at Harleton
Timpson at Garrison
Hemphill at San Augustine
Joaquin at Shelbyville
Jewett Leon at Corrigan-Camden
Hearne at Groveton
Cumby at Maud
Linden-Kildare at Simms Bowie
Cushing at Lovelady
Evadale at Colmesneil
West Sabine at West Hardin

1A

Union Hill at Savoy
Burkeville at Chester
Trinidad at Mount Calm

TAPPS

Arlington Grace Prep at Tyler Grace
Brook Hill at Dallas Bishop Dunne
Bishop Gorman at Dallas Covenant
Dallas Shelton School at All Saints
Greenville Christian at Longview Christian Heritage
Tyler Kings Academy at East Texas Home School

Saturday

TAPPS

FW THESA Home School at Tyler HEAT

Here are the 28 East Texans Who Have Played in the Super Bowl

There have been hundreds of East Texans who have made it to the National Football League. Only a few of those East Texas athletes have made it all the way to the Super Bowl.

Gallery Credit: Getty Images, YouTube

16 Things to Say or Do That Will Get Your Texas Card Revoked

There are certain aspects of Texas that are ingrained in our DNA, like manners or where to eat or how to say something.

Gallery Credit: David Balev via unsplash.com

Filed Under: east texas
Categories: East Texas News, Sports

More From 101.5 KNUE