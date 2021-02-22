What A Cool Name – YoYo – She’s Waiting On You To Adopt Her

Get our free mobile app

With a name like YoYo, you know she's going to be full energy and a lot of fun too!

YoYo is a three year old Aussie mix. She is currently available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. YoYo weighs about sixty pounds and has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Pets Fur People's Gayle Helms says YoYo would thrive as a member of an active family. She loves to take brisk walks and loves to go for rides in the car. YoYo will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Brandy call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.