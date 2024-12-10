The FBI’s JUGGING Warning, A Disturbing New Crime in Texas

Be careful this holiday season. There's a scary new trend among thieves that's now being called "jugging." The trend began picking up steam in '23 and it's showing no sign of going away.

There have been countless cases of jugging in Texas and across the country and now it's at a point that the FBI has entered the chat.

What is jugging?

The term refers to a criminal who targets a victim, often someone who lives in an upscale neighborhood. The scary part is these criminals may follow their victim for days, weeks, and sometimes even months to learn their routine. The quite normal habit of a quick stop at the bank on the way home is something these "juggers" are looking for.

It's now gotten bad enough that The FBI issued an official warning to citizens.

The FBI is warning about a new crime trend called jugging, which occurs when thieves watch people take money out of an ATM or bank and then rob them, usually at gunpoint. The FBI is assisting in as many as 80 cases to date in 2024.

How Texans Can Avoid "Jugging"

Never leave money in your truck. Anytime you withdraw cash from a bank or ATM machine, remove it from your vehicle. Do not leave it unattended.

When you stop at the ATM, always be aware of your surroundings. Remember if you spot someone suspicious you think is watching you, you can always drive to a busy location or take them straight to the closest police department. That'll scare them off.

‘Jugging’ Doesn't Only Happen at Banks

People withdrawing money from banks seem to be the most common target, but it's hardly the only place jugging occurs. If a criminal knows you have cash you are potentially a target.

The FBI is advising us to always avoid any indication that you could be walking around with cash on you.

Be safe, y'all.

6 Products that Could Be More Expensive Under Trump's Trade Plan Gallery Credit: Tara Holley