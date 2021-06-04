Even after living in East Texas since I was a kiddo, for some reason I'd never gone up until fairly recently. Who knows why? Perhaps I was skeptical about what I'd find, despite the incessant encouragement and stories of treasures found from many a friend.

But then I finally went--and I was immediately converted into a lover of First Monday Trade Days in Canton--WHICH is happening this weekend, by the way.

Photo cred: First Monday Trade Days

Get our free mobile app

If you've never been or it has been awhile, you won't believe the vast gathering of creators and purveyors of all kinds of interesting things. What a blast. Practically anything you might be seeking is probably available somewhere.

By the time I left the first time, I'd picked up some fresh baked bread from an artisan baker, a fun gypsy necklace, bath oils, a flipping dining table, and even an Indian-styled parasol.

You can find practically anything you're looking for. Photo cred: First Monday Trade Days

Also, I don't know if you can relate, but sometimes I just crave a dose of fun foods that take me back to being a kid. All kinds of deliciousness await from BBQ sandwiches, nachos, corn dogs, and fried Oreos. Oh my. Is it possible to have an intense crush on a food item?

Fried Oreos. Photo Cred: Tara Holley

And if you're not up to walking around all day, you can totally rent a scooter--which is such fun. And yes some people will look at you funny but really--who the heck cares?

Such FUN. Maybe I'll see ya there. Last time, I saw about eighteen more things I'd like to buy. Will I rent a scooter again? Hmm. ;)

Photo cred: First Monday Trade Days

Wanna see and map and get more info? Visit them online here.

YUM: Check Out These 12 Mouth-Watering Eats And Treats Coming To The Texas State Fair