Whataburger is serious business in Texas. So serious, in fact, that it is listed as a must stop to anyone visiting from outside our area. A couple of years back, Whataburger went up for sale so that their burger goodness could be spread to other portions of the United States leaving many to feel, for lack of a better term, betrayed. So when news of "changes" begin to spread, there is a moment of panic from Whataburger fans. This latest Facebook post is a perfect example of that.

What's your favorite combo to order at Whataburger? Mine would have to be the #5 with onion rings, a side of Jalapeno Ranch to dip the rings in (if you haven't tried that, do it, you'll thank me later) and a large Diet Dr. Pepper. That's a great dinner right there. I do enjoy Whataburger's fries, too, especially with their Spicy Ketchup. But what if I told you that Whataburger could make a switch to curly fries? How would you feel about that?

This post went up on the Whataburger Fanatics Facebook group on Tuesday, December 14.

This post immediately got some not so good reactions from Whataburger fans.

That's just a small sampling of some of the pushback to this Facebook post. There were a handful of commenters who were all for the change. For me personally, I wouldn't mind curly fries but only as choice, not as their only fry choice.

There is one thing about this post that everyone seemed to miss, though. You'll notice that it has the line "Watch this news story: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=a3Z7zEc7AXQ." When I saw this post, it did seem a little off to me. So I clicked on the link just to see what this YouTube video had to say. Below is where that link takes you:

Yes, we have all fallen victim to one of the greatest Rick Rolls of all time. No, Whataburger IS NOT switching to curly fries. This Whataburger Fanatics member is just stirring the pot amongst Whataburger fans. I certainly got a great laugh out of it.

Even Whataburger got the joke. They commented this from their official Facebook page:

Once again, this was all a huge, and very, very funny prank pulled on Whataburger fans. And NO, Whataburger is not switching to curly fries. There is lots of great stuff on the Whataburger Fanatics Facebook group, head over to their page HERE and become a member.

