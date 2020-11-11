Whataburger Gives Us a Good Looking Ugly Christmas Sweater

Ugly Christmas Sweater parties may be scaled down or cancelled this holiday season but that doesn't mean you can't get a new one to walk around town in. For those that are big Whataburger fans, like myself, a new ugly Christmas sweater is available for this year along with some other Winter accessories.

It's a nice looking sweater, actually. It comes in the typical Whataburger orange highlighted by the some Christmas wreaths, green and white trees and a row of the Whataburger "W". I'd certainly give it a wear or two.

The ugly Christmas sweater is not the only item available to accessorize your winter wardrobe. You can pick up some matching socks (to the Christmas sweater), a beanie and scarf, a set or individual Whataburger Christmas table tents and even last year's Christmas sweater is available and on sale. Any of these would make a great gift for the Whataburger fan in your life.

Check out all the details at shop.whataburger.com/holiday. The bigger question, will you get a discount if you walk into a Whataburger restaurant wearing one? It could be as small as 5% and I would be happy. Wishful thinking, though.

By the way, I wear a 2XL (wink, wink) and you can drop it off at the station. Oh...sorry...dosed off for a minute. Little day dream there (smart aleck laugh ensues).

Merry Christmas friends.