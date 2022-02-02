Texans have a true love of their spouse and a big love for Whataburger. For those who may be celebrating their nuptials this year, or very recently, and also have a love for the orange and white burger maker, the perfect gift for both of you may be in Whataburger's online store.

Get our free mobile app

A Quick Aside

Guys, this is your reminder that Valentine's Day is only two weeks away. It would probably be a good idea to get that gift ordered in the next couple of days so it arrives on time.

Now to the Story at Hand

We've shared stories in the past of couples getting married or celebrating a wedding anniversary at Whataburger. Those couples have love for each other and a mutual love for the orange and white burger maker. Now it's a bit easier showing off that love with Whataburger's WhataWedding line of clothing.

Oh yes, shirts are available for the new bride and groom and for those in your wedding party along with some Whataburger tents also available to celebrate getting hitched.

Whatabride

shop.whataburger.com shop.whataburger.com loading...

Whatagroom

shop.whataburger.com shop.whataburger.com loading...

WhataWedding

shop.whataburger.com shop.whataburger.com loading...

Just Married Tents

shop.whataburger.com shop.whataburger.com loading...

I would not be surprise to see a couple walking through Broadway Square Mall with these shirts on. If she is sporting a charm bracelet with the fries and drink cup, too, you know that she, and probably both, have a serious love for Whataburger. If you think this could be a nice addition for your wedding party or maybe a fun addition to your reception tables, get all the WhataWedding items at shop.whataburger.com/collections/whatawedding.

PSST: Check Out The Whataburger Secret Menu The items are available year round, but make sure you're grabbing breakfast items and lunch items during those respective times.

Check Out These Gifts That Every Whataburger Fan Wants If you're looking for that unique gift for that someone who is passionate about Whataburger, the WhataStore is full of great gifts. Here are some highlights.