Where’s The Best Place in Tyler, TX to Watch the NFL Playoffs?

The NFL Playoffs get underway this Saturday courtesy of Super Wildcard Weekend. I'm not exactly sure when "super" was added to Wildcard Weekend branding but it has been, so that's how we know it's gonna be super.

Anyway, we're getting three days of Wildcard football with the addition of the Monday night game. We will now have two Wild Card games on Saturday (4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET), three on Sunday (1:00 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. ET), and one on Monday (8:15 p.m. ET).

If you're still not sure where the best place to enjoy the Playoffs is, I've got you. But first let's check and see how Super Wild Card Weekend stacks up:

SUPER WILD CARD WEEKEND

Saturday, Jan. 15

AFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) No. 5 seed Las Vegas Raiders at No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

AFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) No. 6 New England Patriots at No. 3 Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+)

Sunday, Jan. 16

NFC: 1:00 p.m. (ET) No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (FOX, FOX Deportes)

NFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys (CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video)

AFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Monday, Jan. 17

NFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) No. 5 Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

The NFC's top-seeded Green Bay Packers and the AFC's top-seeded Tennessee Titans are on bye.

So let's dive into it. If you're looking to get out amongst friends to take in the action, we've got nearly a dozen different sports bars in Tyler for you. Just find the one that best suits ya.

Go Cowboys!

Here's where Tyler-ites suggested taking in all the football action.

