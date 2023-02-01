Which East Texas City Was Named One of the Most Pet-Friendly in the U.S.?

Hey, congrats to one of our East Texas Cities for making the list of the Most Pet-Friendly in the United States. Way to go, Tyler, Texas!

How cool is this? Aw, for animal lovers like me, finding out that one of our East Texas cities was named one of the most pet-friendly places in the nation was extremely smile-inducing.

Thank you to the Visit Tyler Texas Facebook page for making us aware of this happy development.

Who decided which cities made the list and why did Tyler, Texas come in at NUMBER FIVE on the list?

According to CBS 19, it was in "a recent article published by Rent.com, [where] the top 10 cities to own a pet in the U.S. were detailed. The City of Tyler ranks #5 on the list, with the average vet costs for animals being $46.33, meaning Tyler is one of the best places people can own pets in the nation!"

And on top of that, we're seeing more and more walking trails and dog-friendly restaurants added every so often. Although we were surprised to see Tyler rank quite that high when compared with all of the cities around the United States, the more we think about it the more it does kind of make sense. Especially when one considers how much money it takes to be a responsible pet guardian.

Other than the cost to own a pet, what other factors were considered by Rent.com?

They also took into account the number of people in the city, parks, pet-related businesses in the area, and how "friendly" rentals are toward would-be renters with pets in tow.

According to the survey, with Tyler, Texas coming in at number five, here are a couple more facts you may find interesting:

The statistics show that there are 15.1 pet-related businesses per capita, or for every 10K people. Apparently, more than 85% of Tyler, TX apartments are considered "pet-friendly." Click here if you want to dig deeper into the article.

And speaking of pet-friendly, take a look at some of the Tyler, Texas restaurants where dogs are welcome:

