Whiskey Myers Embarking on Live Nation Ones to Watch Tour in 2017

Whiskey Myers will be hitting the road in 2017 in partnership with Live Nation's Ones to Watch concert series. The Southern rock group will visit more than 45 cities during the extensive four-month run.

Whiskey Myers' Live Nation Ones to Watch Tour will be presented by SiriusXM Outlaw Country and is set to kick off on Jan. 6 in Odessa, Texas. That's a fitting place to start, too: Not only is the Lone Star State the band's home, their latest single, "Lightning Bugs and Rain," recently hit No. 1 on the Texas Radio Charts.

In September, Whiskey Myers released their third studio album, Mud. Produced by Dave Cobb, the project adds a new level of soul to the band's time-worn Southern rock sound, pairing gospel choirs and elaborate horn sections with the Lynyrd Skynyrd-inspired country rock for which the group has become known.

“I think we’ve all grown as musicians a little bit, and I think the songwriting has gotten better, and I think that just kind of as people we’ve grown also,” Whiskey Myers bassist Gary Brown tells The Boot, “and I think all those things come together and come out in the music a little bit more, and I think that’s a good mark of what music should do, is to grow with the creators of the music.”

That approach has paid off: The record debuted at No. 4 on the country charts ... not to mention, it earned them this tour.

The complete list of Whiskey Myers' Live Nation Ones to Watch Tour dates is below. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit their website.

Whiskey Myers, 2017 Live Nation Ones to Watch Tour Dates: