Whiskey Myers Embarking on Live Nation Ones to Watch Tour in 2017
Whiskey Myers will be hitting the road in 2017 in partnership with Live Nation's Ones to Watch concert series. The Southern rock group will visit more than 45 cities during the extensive four-month run.
Whiskey Myers' Live Nation Ones to Watch Tour will be presented by SiriusXM Outlaw Country and is set to kick off on Jan. 6 in Odessa, Texas. That's a fitting place to start, too: Not only is the Lone Star State the band's home, their latest single, "Lightning Bugs and Rain," recently hit No. 1 on the Texas Radio Charts.
In September, Whiskey Myers released their third studio album, Mud. Produced by Dave Cobb, the project adds a new level of soul to the band's time-worn Southern rock sound, pairing gospel choirs and elaborate horn sections with the Lynyrd Skynyrd-inspired country rock for which the group has become known.
“I think we’ve all grown as musicians a little bit, and I think the songwriting has gotten better, and I think that just kind of as people we’ve grown also,” Whiskey Myers bassist Gary Brown tells The Boot, “and I think all those things come together and come out in the music a little bit more, and I think that’s a good mark of what music should do, is to grow with the creators of the music.”
That approach has paid off: The record debuted at No. 4 on the country charts ... not to mention, it earned them this tour.
The complete list of Whiskey Myers' Live Nation Ones to Watch Tour dates is below. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit their website.
Whiskey Myers, 2017 Live Nation Ones to Watch Tour Dates:
Jan. 6 - Odessa, Texas @ Dos Amigos
Jan. 7 - Durant, Okla. @ Gilley's: Choctaw Casino
Jan. 10-11 - Tomball, Texas @ Main Street Crossing
Jan. 13 - Terrell, Texas @ Silver Saloon
Jan. 14 - Lawton, Okla. @ CW Scooters
Jan. 15 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Cannery Ballroom
Jan. 20 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall
Jan. 21 - Columbia, Mo. @ Blue Note
Jan. 26 - Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Jan. 27 - Lancaster, Pa. @ Chameleon Club
Jan. 28 - Columbus, Ohio @ Bluestone
Feb. 2 - Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground
Feb. 3 - Portland, Maine @ Port City Music Hall
Feb. 4 - Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall
Feb. 9 - New York City @ Grammercy Theatre
Feb. 10 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Wonder Bar
Feb. 11 - Morgantown, W.V. @ Schmitt's Saloon
Feb. 16 - Washington, D.C. @ Fillmore
Feb. 17 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Foundry at the Fillmore
Feb. 18 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom
March 1 - Roswell, N.M. @ Liberty
March 2 - Farmington, N.M. @ Top Deck
March 5 - Scottsdale, Ariz. @ McDowell Mountain Music Festival
March 6 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Troubadour
March 8 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post
March 10 - Portland, Ore. @ Dante's
March 11 - Seattle, Wash. @ Crocodile
March 16 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ State Room
March 17 - Denver, Colo. @ Grizzly Rose
March 18 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five
March 23 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground
March 24 - Isle of Palms, S.C. @ The Windjammer
March 25 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Lincoln Hall
March 29 - Asheville, N.C. @ Grey Eagle
March 30 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West
March 31 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall
April 1 - Orlando, Fla. @ Social
April 6 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater
April 7 - Chicago, Ill. @ Joe's on Weed Street
April 8 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's
April 20 - New Orleans, La. @ Parish Room
April 21 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
April 22 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
April 27 - San Angelo, Texas @ Midnight Rodeo
April 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theater
May 4 - Dardanelle, Ark. @ Front Street Grill