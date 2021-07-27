Whiskey Myers’ Cody Cannon Sets Dates for Annual Acoustic Run Through Texas

It's a highlight every Christmas, Cody Cannon's annual acoustic run has become a holiday tradition here in Texas. This week Cannon revealed dates for this year's run, and it's probably time to start making plans now.

So far Cannon has announced a couple of dates for October, and then he'll be picking things back up again around Christmas time. So what can you expect from one of these Chirstmasy shows, cause let's get real for a moment no one is going to sing "Silent Night" at a country concert, not at one in a honky tonk. Don't get me wrong, it's a good song and all, but a real downer at a live show.

Robert Earl Keen's "Merry Christmas From the Family" on the other hand, it's a game changer. Back in 2018, Cannon covered the Texas-Christmas standard during an acoustic set at Hank's, let's give that ol' acorn a watch up top.

You gotta think he'll be covering it again this year. Maybe not at the October shows, but, you know, for the December shows.

It was nearly two years ago when the guys released their self-titled and self-produced album, Whiskey Myers, they landed the No. 1 album in country music. In one week the East Texas rockers raked in 42,000 equivalent album units moved, of that a remarkable 39,000 were in album sales.

